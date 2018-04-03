BREAKING!

Prince Philip Admitted to Hospital for Hip Surgery

by Samantha Schnurr | Tue., Apr. 3, 2018 8:31 AM

Prince Philip

AP Photo/PA, Dominic Lipinski

Prince Philip is heading for surgery. 

The 96-year-old royal was admitted to King Edward VII Hospital in London Tuesday afternoon ahead of a "planned surgery" on his hip, Buckingham Palace confirmed to E! News. The Duke of Edinburgh will undergo the surgery on Wednesday. 

Queen Elizabeth II's husband seemed to be experiencing health problems when he pulled out of an annual pre-Easter church service last Thursday, reportedly because of an issue with his hip. Prince Philip, who announced his retirement from royal duties last May, was expected to make a rare public appearance at the Royal Maundy Service at Windsor Castle's St. George's Chapel and then attend a reception and lunch. His 91-year-old wife ultimately attended the event without him.

"The Order of Service was printed some weeks ago when it was hoped the Duke would be able to take part," a Buckingham Palace spokesperson told E! News. "His Royal Highness has since decided not to attend."

Photos

Queen Elizabeth II & Prince Philip's Romance Through the Years

This is a developing story...

