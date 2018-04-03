Jared Leto Is Hitchhiking Across America in Honor of Thirty Seconds to Mars' New Album

Jared Leto is going on a cross-country trip.

The 46-year-old actor announced he's hitchhiking across America in honor of his band Thirty Seconds to Mars releasing its new album: America.

"Yeah, it's a pretty adventure," the Oscar winner said on Monday's episode of On Air With Ryan Seacrest. "I'm going to hitchhike among other things across the country from New York City to Los Angeles. I'm going to jump on a donkey in a Grand Canyon or take a hot air balloon."

One of his first pit stops was 30 Rockefeller Center in New York, where he wondered onto the set of The Tonight Show and hitched a ride with rapper A$AP Rocky. Leto also stopped by Times Square to greet some of his fans and gave performances in Grand Central and Times Square. He even sang with a gospel choir in Penn Station.