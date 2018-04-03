Jenna Fischer Wears a Bath Towel on Jimmy Kimmel Live! After Wardrobe Malfunction

by Elyse Dupre | Tue., Apr. 3, 2018 5:41 AM
Jenna Fischer showed up to Monday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! in a bath towel and blue jeans. The 44-year-old actress walked on stage with a burgundy dress in hand and told Jimmy Kimmel she had a wardrobe malfunction before the show.
"So, this was my outfit for tonight," the Splitting Up Together star said, "and I waited a little too long to get dressed. And then my zipper broke, and I panicked."
Still, Fischer wasn't going to let one fashion fail ruin her night.
"I'm a Missouri girl," she said, "and the show must go on."
"Well, I'm not complaining, for sure," the late-night host quipped.
As embarrassing as the incident could have been, Fischer took the dress debacle in stride. In fact, The Office alumna admitted she's "never been more comfortable."
"Mentally, I'm a little freaking out that I'm on a talk show in a towel," she said, "but I'm physically very comfortable."
"I feel like I ran into you at the spa," Kimmel joked.
However, the actress managed to add a touch of glam to her ensemble by adding heels and diamonds to her look.
In addition to talking about her wardrobe malfunction, Fischer talked about her new ABC comedy how she ran into the Kardashians in Japan.
Watch the videos to see her interviews.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?
Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?
Do you want to go to the German edition?
Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?
Do you want to go to the French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?
We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Ja ! Yes! Oui! Yes! Yes! Yes! ¡Si! Yes!