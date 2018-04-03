Jenna Fischer Wears a Bath Towel on Jimmy Kimmel Live! After Wardrobe Malfunction

by Elyse Dupre | Tue., Apr. 3, 2018 5:41 AM

Jenna Fischer showed up to Monday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! in a bath towel and blue jeans. The 44-year-old actress walked on stage with a burgundy dress in hand and told Jimmy Kimmel she had a wardrobe malfunction before the show.

"So, this was my outfit for tonight," the Splitting Up Together star said, "and I waited a little too long to get dressed. And then my zipper broke, and I panicked." 

Still, Fischer wasn't going to let one fashion fail ruin her night.

"I'm a Missouri girl," she said, "and the show must go on."

"Well, I'm not complaining, for sure," the late-night host quipped.

Sorry, The Office Fans! Splitting Up Together's Oliver Hudson Is Ready to Become Jenna Fischer's New Jim

As embarrassing as the incident could have been, Fischer took the dress debacle in stride. In fact, The Office alumna admitted she's "never been more comfortable." 

"Mentally, I'm a little freaking out that I'm on a talk show in a towel," she said, "but I'm physically very comfortable."

"I feel like I ran into you at the spa," Kimmel joked.

However, the actress managed to add a touch of glam to her ensemble by adding heels and diamonds to her look. 

In addition to talking about her wardrobe malfunction, Fischer talked about her new ABC comedy how she ran into the Kardashians in Japan.

Watch the videos to see her interviews.

