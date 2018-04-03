Food Network Star Duff Goldman Is Engaged

Duff Goldman is officially off the market.

The 43-year-old pastry chef and Food Network star announced his engagement to Johnna Colbry on Instagram on Monday.

"I woke up yesterday and it felt like any other day. Sun was shining, birds was chirping. I made some coffee, ate a little breakfast, and got in the shower. I was shaving my head when like a mule kick to the heart I realized that I am absolutely in love with Johnna ( @letushear) and I can't imagine living another day without her in my life," he wrote. "She is kind, funny, smart, beautiful, cool, wise, and sexy. She's a tempest of feeling. "

The Spring Baking Championship judge admitted he "didn't plan this out" and that the engagement "just happened." However, the Worst Bakers in America star claimed he "couldn't have stopped it if I wanted to."

"I asked her to marry me. She said yes," he wrote. "I cannot imagine a state of happiness that is more intense than whatever I'm feeling right now. My heart just might burst."

He then expressed his love for his bride-to-be.

"I love you muffin," he wrote. "I love every scar. I love the way you smell."

While Goldman said he didn't have a ring at the time of the proposal, he managed to get a little creative.

"I'm sorry I didn't have a real ring," he wrote. "I hope you don't mind butcher's twine, I am a chef, after all."

The Ace of Cakes star shared a picture of his fiancé showing off her string ring.