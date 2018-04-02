Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum's Sweetest Quotes About Each Other

Grab your tissues and get prepared to weep for lost love as we go through the couple's sweetest quotes about each other over the years…

But what in happier times, when the two said loving things about each other on the reg?

Channing and Jenna wrote on Monday, "We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple. We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now. There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision—just two best-friends realizing it's time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible. We are still a family and will always be loving dedicated parents to Everly. We won't be commenting beyond this, and we thank you all in advance for respecting our family's privacy. Sending lots of love to everyone, Chan&Jenna."

Being Unafraid In 2014, Channing talked to The Hollywood Reporter about how his wife helped him deal with his fears, "I was having a lot of anger in me. 'I hate this industry,' or whatever. Because it was frustrating. When things aren't easy, you go, 'Oh, I don't need this.' And I think [Jenna] made me realize that that was really just me being afraid… Of not getting what you want. When you feel someone else is in control of your life, of your destiny or your future, that can be very scary."

She's a Warrior Channing told Chelsea Handler he had a crying fit watching his wife give birth. "I probably went to the bathroom four times and had a crying fit. There is a real reason why God did not give, like, (men) this ability to have babies," said the actor. "Because we would not be able to do it. You guys, I don't know how you do it. It's a real thing. It's like 'National Geographic animal-style, for real. I don't get it."

Step It Up Channing told Redbook, "We were basically together on the movie. It's interesting now, because we can watch it and see; we can go, 'Oh, wow, that was actually our real first kiss.' As soon as the movie wrapped, we went back to L.A. and were together, and together ever since — never broken up. That's nine years… It felt different in that cameras and about 30 sweaty grips were all around—but not really. I don't know how to explain it. It definitely counted. We were both obviously reeling from it. And we liked it enough to keep coming back."

Dance Party Channing told Redbook in 2014, "Dance battles do sort of happen, to be honest. When we wake up in the morning we put on music, and while Everly's eating we dance and it just starts to get stupid. Changing the baby is an intermission—but our daughter hates getting her diaper changed, so it's almost like a break-dancing battle to get it on her. As soon as you lay her down, she's bridging out of it and doing some jujitsu windmill. It's pretty intense,"

1 to 10 In 2013, Channing told Cosmo, "Jenna's and my thing is checking in with each other all the time, like 'On a scale from 1 to 10, how much do you love me right now?' And you gotta be honest, and you've got to want an honest answer. I told a friend to do that. He asked the question and it turned into a huge fight, and I'm like, that's kind of the point. Obviously, something needed to be fixed, he needed to be aware of it, and she needed to get it off her chest."

Listen Up "Just listen to each other—that's it," Channing told E!'s Sibley Scoles when asked about the success of their marriage. "There's no magic recipe. Every two unique snowflakes that meet are going to have a different combination."

Getting Free "[I was like] 'Look, if you want to date other people and be free, that's totally fine, but we're not going to hang out and 'watch movies. 'You've got to figure out what you want, because I know I want to be in a relationship,'" Jenna once recalled to Ellen DeGeneres. "So, three days goes by and he had gone out with all the dancers on Step Up and had this crazy, wild tequila night and he said he had the chance 'to be free' and he couldn't stop thinking about me. So, he comes down to my hotel room at two in the morning and he's banging on the door, and I'm like, 'What is going on?' And I go and I open the door, and he's in a sombrero. He's naked—no, sorry. He has underwear—underwear, sombrero and Ugg boots, and he's like, 'Let's do this.'"

Connect the Dots "I'm a very sensual person, same with Chan. It is just how we're made up, and it's a big part of how we connect," she explained to Health magazine in February. "There's a real tangible physical connection."

Growing Together In February, Jenna told Health magazine, "I think there are such things as great fits. It is a great fit as long as you are growing together, and I think up until this point we've really grown together. We've always had the same values. But we're not perfect!"