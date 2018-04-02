All the Signs Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Were Headed for a Split

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan are on a one-way trip to Splitsville.

The Hollywood couple announced their separation with a lengthy joint statement, saying that after almost a decade of marriage, they're taking "different paths for now" but remain "dedicated parents" to their 4-year-old daughter Everly. They also assured, "There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision—just two best-friends realizing it's time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible. "

Fans expressed shock over their seemingly sudden split, but perhaps the writing was on the wall this entire time? Read on for five clues that might've indicated not all was as it seemed in Channing and Jenna's relationship: