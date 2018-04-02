Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Announce Separation: Look Back at Their Road to Romance

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Mon., Apr. 2, 2018 6:58 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Baby2Baby Gala, Channing Tatum, Jenna Dewan Tatum

Charley Gallay/Getty Images

Say it ain't so, pop culture lovers!

Earlier tonight, Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan announced their separation on social media accounts.

"We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple. We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together," the couple wrote to their millions of followers. "Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that it taking us on different paths for now."

While the news may be upsetting to fans of the talented couple, we can't help but recall their eight years of marriage that were filled with plenty of heartfelt moments.

In fact, you can go back even further to the Step Up days where sparks flew as the talented stars waltzed into our hearts. Take a look at all the special moments Channing and Jenna shared in our road to romance gallery below.

Photos

Channing Tatum & Jenna Dewan Tatum: Romance Rewind

As for what's next for the famous pair? Jenna is hard at work hosting NBC's World of Dance while Channing has several film projects lined up including The Lego Movie sequel.

We know it doesn't help repair your broken hearts, but if they can move forward, we can too! 

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Channing Tatum , Jenna Dewan Tatum , Couples , Breakups , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Tamera Mowry, Tia Mowry, baby shower

Tia Mowry Recalls the Baby Shower Surprises That Left Her Mind Blown

Necessary Realness: "SATC" Stars Talk Cynthia Nixon Politics

Channing Tatum, Jenna Dewan

Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum's Sweetest Quotes About Each Other

Channing Tatum, Jenna Dewan Tatum

All the Signs Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Were Headed for a Split

Channing Tatum, Jenna Dewan

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan's Unexpected Split: Inside Their Love Story Gone Wrong

James Kennedy, Vanderpump Rules

Vanderpump Rules: So Did Exes James Kennedy and Kristen Doute Actually Hook Up?

Channing Tatum & Jenna Dewan-Tatum Have Separated

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.