Kendra Wilkinson Shares Possible Divorce Outfit and More Iconic Breakup Looks

by Diana Nguyen | Mon., Apr. 2, 2018 5:50 PM

Kendra Wilkinson, Break-Up Style

You never forget a divorce outfit. 

It's the end of a fairy-tale romance for Kendra Wilkinson, who hinted at filing for divorce from former NFL pro Hank Baskett after 10 years of marriage. The Girls Next Door star has been chronicling her journey on Instagram Stories, sharing with fans her raw feelings, thoughts...and even her wardrobe.

After an emotional, tear-filled video in which she says, "I believed in forever I really did. Guess it's just not meant to be," the former Playboy playmate posted a shot of clothes, which included a beige button-up, jeans and black boots. "Picking the outfit was hard. Shaking the whole time," she captioned. She then posted a photo of a law office.

Choosing the right thing to wear under such emotional distress is difficult for anyone, but it can also be a channel for expression, especially if you're ready for a new chapter. 

Kendra isn't the only celebrity to carefully chose an ensemble during a split. Many stars use the first appearance after a breakup to show strength, growth and, in some cases, revenge. 

To see the most iconic post-split celebrity looks, keep scrolling. 

ESC: Princess Diana, Break-Up Style

Jayne Fincher/Getty Images

Princess Diana

Known as the "Revenge Dress," the LBD the Princess of Wales wore to the Serpentine Gallery's June 1994 party will go down in history. Diana wore the Christina Stambolian creation, considered risque at the time, the same night Prince Charles' tell-all interview was aired about their broken marriage and his affairs.

ESC: Reese Witherspoon, Break-Up Style

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Reese Witherspoon

Fresh off her divorce from Ryan Phillipe, the Big Little Lies star shut down the 2007 Golden Globes red carpet in a stunning, yellow Nina Ricci mini that will go down in Best Dressed history. 

ESC: Bella Hadid, Break-Up Style

BG012/Bauergriffin.com

Bella Hadid

Is there a day when the model doesn't look like a 10? Nope. Still, on Nov. 10, 2016, when Bella and ex The Weeknd split, she was spotted in a beige body-con dress with a thigh-high slit and sneakers. Pretty casual, right? A few weeks later, the former lovebirds reunited at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, where the singer performed and Bella was strutting down the runway, oozing sex appeal

ESC: Anna Faris, Break-Up Style

Rich Polk/Getty Images

Anna Faris

Get it, Anna! The actress stunned in magenta Marc Jacobs at the 2017 Emmys, her first appearance since splitting with Chris Pratt

ESC: Angelina Jolie, Break-Up Style

Omar Havana/Getty Images

Angelina Jolie

The original Tomb Raider actress' first appearance after splitting with Brad Pitt was a strong one, stylistically speaking. Joined by all her children, Angelina donned a lace black dress to the premiere of First They Killed My Father, which she directed and co-wrote, in Siem Reap, Cambodia. 

ESC: Demi Lovato, Break-Up Style

MediaPunch / BACKGRID

Demi Lovato

After six "loving and wonderful years together," Demi split with then-boyfriend Wilmer Valderrama back in 2016. The "Sorry Not Sorry" singer appeared strong, smiley and like a silver siren at a UFC fight the day after announcing their split. 

ESC: Katy Perry , Break-Up Style

David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Katy Perry

The "Firework" singer attended the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards with a newly chopped head of hair, days after her March 2 breakup with Orlando Bloom. While she debuted her new look on Instagram, she wore a strapless, glittering August Getty jumpsuit to complement her fresh tresses. 

ESC: Kaley Cuoco, Break-Up Style

BACKGRID

Kaley Cuoco

The Big Bang actress looked her most casual-yet-put-together best the day her divorce to Ryan Sweeting was finalized, wearing a winter white coat and sneakers on the way into The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

ESC: Gigi Hadid, Break-Up Style

Splash News

Gigi Hadid

It was the breakup that shook the fashion world...except the style remained impeccable, of course. Just a few days after announcing their split, the model was spotted on the chilly streets of NYC wearing a bold red turtleneck, windbreaker and plaid pants. Basically, winter wardrobe goals. 

Do you remember a major look? Let us know in the comments!

