Ciara and Russell Wilson Share Adorable Photos From Family's First Easter

by Meg Swertlow | Mon., Apr. 2, 2018 5:40 PM

Some bunny loves you!

Ciara hopped on Instagram one day after the Easter holiday to share images of her family's first Easter as a unit of four. The sweet snaps include images of the singer, alongside her husband Russell Wilson, son Future Zahir Wilburn, and 11-month-old daughter Sienna Princess Russell.

The 32-year-old songstress posted the photo with the clad-in-white foursome with the caption, "1st Family #Easter." The group is photographed in a decked-out backyard, which is decorated for the festive day.

Ciara and Russell, who were wed on July 6, 2016, welcomed their baby girl almost a year ago on April 28, 2017.

Her son is from her previous relationship with rapper Future, whom she split from in 2014.

Photos

Stars Celebrate Easter 2018

The proud papa also shared an image of her daughter wearing a sweet white dress and an oversize pair of sunglasses (if you look closely you can see Russell taking the pic in the reflection) with the caption, "She's Too Cool."

Russel Wilson

Instagram/TraceMe

The only member of their family that wasn't in the colorful photos is their new dog!

On March 14, the Seattle Seahawks quarterback posted a photo with a new (and very large) four-legged friend, "New Pup Alert!!! Welcome to the Wilson Family!"

Last month, Ciara sat down with E! News to share plenty of updates about her cute kiddos.  

The "1, 2 Step" songstress said Future definitely has his own unique fashion sense, adding that the 3-year-old has a "particular" vision for practically every day.

"It is the most entertaining thing! Sometimes we have to bargain to not wear a pant he wants to wear that does not look right. I'm like, ‘Future, we can not go out here in these streets looking like this. This is not going to be the look!" Ciara teased. 

Meanwhile, Ciara said she already sees little Sienna picking up on her big brother and dad's characteristics.

"I think it's inevitable for her to have a little bit of tomboy in her from Future, Russ and me. She's going to have some of that edge to her," the mama dished. 

It won't be long now until Sienna celebrates her first birthday. We can't wait!

