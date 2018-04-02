Ciara and Russell Wilson Share Adorable Photos From Family's First Easter

Some bunny loves you!

Ciara hopped on Instagram one day after the Easter holiday to share images of her family's first Easter as a unit of four. The sweet snaps include images of the singer, alongside her husband Russell Wilson, son Future Zahir Wilburn, and 11-month-old daughter Sienna Princess Russell.

The 32-year-old songstress posted the photo with the clad-in-white foursome with the caption, "1st Family #Easter." The group is photographed in a decked-out backyard, which is decorated for the festive day.

Ciara and Russell, who were wed on July 6, 2016, welcomed their baby girl almost a year ago on April 28, 2017.

Her son is from her previous relationship with rapper Future, whom she split from in 2014.