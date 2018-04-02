Check Out a Young Meghan Markle in This Decade-Old Tostitos Commercial

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Mon., Apr. 2, 2018 5:14 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Oh, how times have changed! 

With just weeks to go until Meghan Markle marries Prince Harry and her life changes forever (as if it hasn't already), internet sleuths continue to dig up fun tidbits from the American actress's pre-royal life.

We've seen childhood videos of Markle playing dress up as the queen, fighting sexism on Nickelodeon at 11-years-old, and unlocking briefcases for Howie Mandel on Deal or No Deal. But now, fans of the former Suits star can watch Meghan in a 2009 commercial for Tostitos Chips. 

The ad sees Markel in the midst of a grocery shipping trip, where she's picking up a few items for a get-together with friends.

Photos

A Look Back at Meghan Markle’s Pre-Royal Life

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Featuring a voiceover nowhere close to Meghan's own, she thinks to herself, "13 ingredients? That's more people than I invited to the party."

Her mind then wanders to a party guest named Gary, whose "short shorts" bring a look of disgust to her face. For one reason or another, Meghan finds the Tostitos' three ingredients perfect for Gary and the other attendees before sauntering off with a smile on her face. 

Even selling a bag of tortilla chips, Meghan finds a way to be effortlessly cool. 

What are your thoughts on one of Meghan's first forays into acting? Let us know in the comments! 

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Meghan Markle , Royals , , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Channing Tatum, Jenna Dewan

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan-Tatum Separate After 8 Years of Marriage

ESC: Kendra Wilkinson

Kendra Wilkinson Shares Possible Divorce Outfit and More Iconic Breakup Looks

Ciara, Russell Wilson, Easter

Ciara and Russell Wilson Share Adorable Photos From Family's First Easter

Kendra Wilkinson, Hank Baskett

Kendra Wilkinson Gets Honest About Ending Her Marriage In Emotional Instagram Video: ''I Believed In Forever''

Jennifer Garner & Ben Affleck Are Done Despite Fans' Pleas

Best & Worst Celeb April Fools' Day Pranks

Chrissy Teigen Funniest Tweets During "Jesus Christ Superstar"

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.