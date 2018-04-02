Kendra Wilkinson Gets Honest About Ending Her Marriage In Emotional Instagram Video: ''I Believed In Forever''

It's over between Hank Baskett and Kendra Wilkinson.

The couple is unfortunately calling it quits after 8 years of marriage. Which shouldn't come as a surprise to Kendra fans who have been following her documentation of the split on her social media accounts. The model has been no stranger to Instagram stories over the last week.

"I did everything I could, it wasn't good enough. I will always love him and my heart will always remain open for him," Kendra posted in a tearful Instagram story. "I believed in forever. I really did." What may have been the reason behind their split?