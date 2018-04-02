The Low-Key Look Selena Gomez Can't Stop Wearing

Selena Gomez has a favorite look and it's perfect for summer.

In honor of Easter Sunday, the "Wolves" singer created a femme, low key look that was appropriate for church and Trader Joe's (and everything in between). She wore a Reformation tea dress, oversized nude cardigan, Coach crossbody bag and Puma sneakers. Then, she finished the casual look with sleek ponytail, barely-there makeup and small gold hoop earrings.

The style, which features dresses with retro silhouettes and prints paired with sneakers, was made popular in France. Aligned to the country's stylistic preference for effortless fashion, the look has grown in popularity for its easy, comfortable and feminine characteristics.