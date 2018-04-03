Jersey Shore Cast on Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola's Decision Not to Return: "She Was Over the Situation"

Jersey Shore Family Vacation is missing its Sweetheart.

When MTV announced that their hit show would be returning, fans were a little bummed to see one of the original cast members, who appeared on all six seasons, would not be back: Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola. And when E! News sat down with the cast at their Miami house, we asked what they thought of Sammi, 31, choosing not to participate in the on-screen reunion, which kicks off on Thursday, April 5.

"She didn't want to be a part of it because she's moved on with her life," Jenni "JWoww" Farley told us. "For all of us, we never thought that this was coming back. We truly wanted it to come back, but we never thought that, so when the opportunity came, she's just in a different place now. And she had real-life drama in this house, so I think she just didn't want it brought up again."