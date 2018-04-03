EXCLUSIVE!

Jersey Shore Cast on Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola's Decision Not to Return: "She Was Over the Situation"

by Tierney Bricker | Tue., Apr. 3, 2018 6:00 AM

Jersey Shore Family Vacation is missing its Sweetheart.

When MTV announced that their hit show would be returning, fans were a little bummed to see one of the original cast members, who appeared on all six seasons, would not be back: Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola. And when E! News sat down with the cast at their Miami house, we asked what they thought of Sammi, 31, choosing not to participate in the on-screen reunion, which kicks off on Thursday, April 5. 

"She didn't want to be a part of it because she's moved on with her life," Jenni "JWoww" Farley told us. "For all of us, we never thought that this was coming back. We truly wanted it to come back, but we never thought that, so when the opportunity came, she's just in a different place now. And she had real-life drama in this house, so I think she just didn't want it brought up again."

Of course, JWoww was referring to the on-and-off again relationship Sammi had with her former co-star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, who did return for Family Vacation and is expecting his first child with girlfriend, Jen Harley

Sammi has also moved on and is currently dating Christian Biscardi, with Deena Nicole Cortese saying, "She has a new boyfriend she's very happy with. She was just over the entire situation. She grew…she didn't really want to bring up the past."

Still, with Family Vacation already renewed for a second season, some of the cast members are hoping Sammi has a change of heart. 

"I wanted her to come. We did this all together, we started it all together, I wish we would keep going together, but I guess she has her reasons," Paul "Pauly D" Delvecchio said. "She just wanted to sit this one out. I respect her decision. We're all still rooting for her."

To hear more from the Jersey Shore cast about Sammi's absence, including Ronnie's thoughts, press play on the video above.

Ahead of the premiere, Sammi, 31, took to Instagram to explain her decision not to return.

"I have chosen not to join the show this season because I am at a completely different place in my life right now focusing on my businesses and relationship," she wrote, adding a heart emoji at the end. "I am not the same person as I was when I was 22. At 31, I am currently extremely happy in every aspect of my life and want to avoid potentially TOXIC SITUATIONS."

Jersey Shore Family Vacation premieres Thursday, April 5 on MTV.

