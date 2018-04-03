WED 9E|6P
BRAND NEW
EXCLUSIVE!

Selma Blair Connects to Her Late First Love on Hollywood Medium: "He Was Really Special to Me"

  • By
    &

by Mona Khalifeh | Tue., Apr. 3, 2018 5:30 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

There's nothing like your first love.

In this clip from Wednesday's all-new Hollywood Medium With Tyler HenryTyler Henry channels Selma Blair's college sweetheart who died unexpectedly in his dorm room.

"It's referencing to an individual. I'm seeing my symbol for college. Who this would be referring to is an individual who would like be in college, but at the time. Just good to keep in mind that they are referencing to like a Steven or Steve connection. I don't know where that fits," Tyler says.

"It's his middle name. Um, and he died in his dorm room at college. He had epilepsy his whole life and was definitely careful about it, but then he died suddenly the day before his birthday. And I still don't know how he died, but he was my love," the Legally Blonde actress explains.

Watch

Tyler Oakley's Mother Gets Closure About Her Father's Passing

Selma Blair, Tyler Henry, Hollywood Medium 306

E!

For Selma, the shocking loss is something she calls "out of time" for someone she thought she would love forever.

"I was in love with him since I first saw him in first grade. You know, we both had a lazy eye. We both wore glasses. But he was the most beautiful boy in the world to me.  You know, I just, he was my first love," a tearful Selma reveals. "He was really special to me and to a lot of people and, you know, I hope he's at peace."

See the emotional moment in the clip above.

Watch more of Hollywood Medium with Tyler Henry only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , Hollywood Medium , E! Shows , Selma Blair , Tyler Henry , Death , Top Stories , Exclusives , Apple News
Latest News
Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Rachel Bloom

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Ending With Season 4 Lets the Show Go Out on a High Note

Maci Bookout

Teen Mom's Maci Bookout Accuses Ryan Edwards of Threatening to Hurt Her While He Was on Heroine

Prince Philip

Prince Philip Admitted to Hospital for Hip Surgery

Kristen Doute, Watch What Happens Live, Andy Cohen

Kristen Doute Denies James Kennedy Hookup Rumors: "I'm Telling the Truth!"

Jared Leto

Jared Leto Is Hitchhiking Across America in Honor of Thirty Seconds to Mars' New Album

Amber Portwood

Pregnant Amber Portwood Dishes on Her Future With Boyfriend Andrew Glennon

Roseanne

On Roseanne and the Difficulty of Separating the Art From the Artist

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.