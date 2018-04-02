Vanderpump Rules: So Did Exes James Kennedy and Kristen Doute Actually Hook Up?

Another day, another cheating rumor.
Just when you thought Vanderpump Rules' sixth season couldn't handle another cheating allegation, the most dramatic one yet comes out. In Monday night's episode, Jax Taylor implied that James Kennedy and Kristen Doute, the exes that hate each other (and are both in longterm relationships), hooked up during the cast's trip to Mexico (which took place back in July).
His evidence? Kristen and James were the last two partying at the end of a long night, hanging out by the pool alone together at 7:30 a.m. He then said he found two pillows "oddly arranged" in the corner next to his hotel room's hot tub. In Detective Jax's eyes, that's all the proof he needs.
(Curiously enough, there is footage of James and Kristen getting along when the group is out at the bar, but it seems the cameras were not rolling when the cast got back to the hotel. Petition for cameras to roll 24/7 on any cast trip on a Bravo reality show starts right now, y'all.)
James and Kristen, whose respective significant others, Raquel and Carter, did not come on the trip, both denied the hookup rumors when they were confronted, though Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz interpreted James saying he and Kristen just hung out "a little bit" as confirmation that something happened. And this is where the age-old debate about what the term "hanging out" means kicks in.
"Hanging out means that you're talking, having drinks, smoking cigs, chatting, OK?" James explains in his interview. "Hooking up means you're f--king each other butt-naked in the jacuzzi."
He then denies hooking up with Kristen, telling the guys he would never cheat on Raquel, saying, "I'm over Kristen. I don't think she's sexy or hot at all! I have a sexy girlfriend, she's about to be Miss USA!"
But the guys aren't convinced by his denial and take his admitting to hanging out with Kristen as a confirmation of the hook-up. (Even James' BFF Lala Kent isn't convinced, saying, "I believe something happened.")
When Kristen is confronted by Katie Maloney about the cheating rumor, she gets super upset, especially when Stassi Schroeder suggests she might've blacked out. "Don't you f--king dare," she says. "I would never, ever, ever, ever, ever, ever cheat on Carter." She later adds, "I did not have sexual relations with that boy."
Everything comes to a head at the group's dinner that night, with Kristen calling James out for saying they hooked up. "I never said that," he says, leading to the "four old men" ganging up on him.
And when Kristen says she doesn't believe him, he pulls a classic James Kennedy move, going from upset to spiteful, saying some pretty hurtful things (at the table and in his talking-head interview, even calling Brittany Cartwright "fat" as he ragged on Jax), leading Kristen to throw her drink on him.
So did they actually hook up? That's TBD.
Vanderpump Rules airs Mondays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)