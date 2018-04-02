Jessie James Decker Gives Birth! See the First Photo of Her Newborn Son Forrest Bradley Decker

The Deckers are now a family of five!

Jessie James Decker gave birth to her and hubby Eric Decker's third child, a baby boy, two days ago. Jessie announced the exciting news on Instagram Monday writing, "Forrest Bradley Decker born March 31st weighing 9lbs. We are so in love." The precious debut pic of baby Forrest shows the newborn lying on his mom's chest shortly after she gave birth. How cute?!

The Eric & Jessie stars are already parents to daughter Vivianne Rose, 4, and son Eric Jr., 2.

Jessie has documented her third pregnancy journey on social media, sharing lots of milestones with fans and posting her last baby bump pic three days ago with the caption, "The last one...wish me luck." Back in February, she celebrated her 33rd week of pregnancy with a lengthy update for fans in Instagram.