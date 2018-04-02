How Kendra Wilkinson's Fairy-Tale Romance Fell Apart

She was done with veiled innuendos. Just a week earlier, Kendra Wilkinson culled together an Instagram story that painted the picture of a woman in crisis. Over a series of selfies, the normally light-hearted reality star typed out captions that could only be perceived as a cry for help. "Pray for Kdub lmao. Life isn't making any sense to me right now. Sorry I've been MIA," she wrote on one. "Sometimes a hug is all I need but I guess I'm covered in thorns," she captioned another. But when the Kendra on Top star took to Instagram April 2, her message was straightforward—and equally as sad. "10 years. I did everything I could," she choked out in reference to her decade-long romance with husband Hank Baskett. As tears ran down her face, she continued with her impromptu split announcement. "It wasn't good enough," she surmised. "I will always love him. My heart will always remain open for him. I believed in forever I really did. Guess it's just not meant to be."

Now she's choosing to believe in herself. After what one insider calls "years" of struggles in her marriage to the former pro football player, the 32-year-old reality star is ready for a clean break. For the sake of their kids, Hank IV, 8, and Alijah, 3, "She wants things to be very amicable and graceful," a source tells E! News, "but also wants things to happen very quickly."