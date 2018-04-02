Lisa Rinna's Daughter Amelia Gray Reveals Past Battle With Anorexia

David Livingston/Getty Images
Amelia Gray Hamlin wants to use her past struggle with an eating disorder to help others.
The 16-year-old daughter of Real Housewives star Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin revealed in a candid Instagram post that she was battling anorexia last year. Amelia, who signed with a top modeling agency in 2017 and has walked for the likes of Tommy Hilfiger, compared a current bikini photo to one she took in the midst of her health issues.
She wrote on Sunday, "I'm getting many comments comparing my body today vs. my body last year. I think that the support from my followers has really pushed me into writing this. Anyways, last year at this time there was no doubt that I was not okay. Not only physically but also mentally."
"Usually, when people are struggling with an eating disorder it stems from your mind, and your body is a reflection of it," Amelia continued.
Amelia said she woke up "one morning" and decided to "stop sabotaging myself." As she put it, "My health, my physical health, my mental health and everything about myself. Once I got the help that I needed, shortly after the second photo was taken, I began to try to love myself for me."
"I am SO beyond humbled and grateful to have the platform that I do at such a young age," she added, "and to wake up every morning with a little girl reaching out to me and telling me I am her inspiration, really makes me feel like I have a purpose. I went through this journey not for attention, not for people to pity me, but to help. I am on this earth to help people, and I know that."
But as a result of "starving [herself] for so long," Amelia said, she's dealing with health complications, including a recent Hashimoto's disease diagnosis.
She concluded, "It's going to be a journey that I go through for a large part of my life. I still have an extremely healthy lifestyle and I workout so hard all week to maintain my body. Not to say that recently being diagnosed with hashimotos has also been an extreme challenge for me to balance when still getting over this part of my life, but I am getting there. One day at a time. I want to help."
Lisa's eldest daughter, 19-year-old Delilah Belle Hamlin, also models and is a student at New York University. As viewers of the current season of RHOBH know, Bravo cameras were rolling when the reality TV star traveled to Tokyo with Amelia and Delilah as they shot a spread for Vogue.