Billie Lourd Remembers Late Grandmother Debbie Reynolds on Her 86th Birthday

Billie Lourd is honoring her late grandmother, Debbie Reynolds, in the sweetest way.

Lourd posted an Instagram photo of the two together on what would have been Reynolds' 86th birthday on Sunday. In the snap, which is captioned with heart, crown and star emojis, the two are dressed up sporting wide smiles as they stand side by side. Lourd's late mother, Carrie Fisher, appears in between them with her head nestled into Reynolds' shoulder.

Reynolds passed away on Dec. 28, 2016 after suffering a stroke, only one day after Fisher tragically died of a heart attack.

Lourd also paid tribute to Reynolds on her 85th birthday last year, demonstrating that she'll always remember her special grandmother as the years pass.