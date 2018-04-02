EXCLUSIVE!

Kardashian Family "Not Surprised" by Blac Chyna's Six Flags Fight

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Mon., Apr. 2, 2018 12:44 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Blac Chyna

MEGA

The Kardashian family is reacting to Blac Chyna's Easter fight at Six Flags.

On Sunday, Rob Kardashian's ex was filmed getting involved in an altercation with an unidentified woman at Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia, Calif.

She was at the amusement park with son King Cairo and daughter Dream Kardashian.

"Nobody is surprised to see what happened," a source tells E! News about the Kardashian family's reaction to the fight. "They are just glad Dream was not in the stroller and was safe. It's concerning that Chyna behaves this way with Dream around, but this is typical Chyna behavior."

"It's a shame that she can lose control of herself and rage so easily," the insider continues. "The family hopes that she will be better for Dream and will learn from this."

Blac Chyna Involved in Fight at Six Flags on Easter

Blac Chyna, Rob Kardashian

Greg Doherty/Getty Images

Videos of the fight show Chyna taking off her pink jacket and then attempting to use her children's hot pink toy car to swing it at someone. Chyna is shown being held back at different times by several people.

In response to the fight, a Six Flags Magic Mountain rep tells E! News, "Last evening, a verbal and physical altercation broke out among two visiting groups. Our security department responded immediately and both groups were escorted out of the park. The safety and security of our guests and employees is our top priority and we have zero tolerance for this type of behavior."

On Sunday evening, Chyna took to her Instagram Stories to post a message to fans.

Blac Chyna Wishes Rob Kardashian Happy Birthday Months After Split Drama

"Being famous is hard enough dealing with scrutiny but when someone feels comfortable to come and touch your child it's a whole other story," she said. "I do not condone violence nor am I a violent person but shout out to all of the amazing mothers out there that will protect their children at all cost. Love, King and Dreams Mommy."

Rob and Chyna welcomed daughter Dream in November 2016. The couple called it quits shortly after Dream's birth in February 2017.

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Blac Chyna , Exclusives , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News

Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott's 1st Easter With Stormi

Jessie James Decker, 2017 CMA Awards

Jessie James Decker Gives Birth! See the First Photo of Her Newborn Son Forrest Bradley Decker

Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster

Inside Kylie Jenner's First 2 Months of Motherhood

Donald Trump Jr., Vanessa Trump, Easter Egg Roll

Donald Trump Jr. and Vanessa Trump Put on United Front at White House Easter Egg Roll

Hank Baskett, Kendra Wilksinson

How Kendra Wilkinson's Fairy-Tale Romance Fell Apart

Delilah Hamlin, Amelia Hamlin, Lisa Rinna, Harry Hamlin

Lisa Rinna's Daughter Amelia Gray Reveals Past Battle With Anorexia

Tom Brady Outfit

Tom Brady Dresses Up as the Easter Bunny—and His Kids Love It

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.