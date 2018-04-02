Kardashian Family "Not Surprised" by Blac Chyna's Six Flags Fight

MEGA
The Kardashian family is reacting to Blac Chyna's Easter fight at Six Flags.
On Sunday, Rob Kardashian's ex was filmed getting involved in an altercation with an unidentified woman at Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia, Calif.
She was at the amusement park with son King Cairo and daughter Dream Kardashian.
"Nobody is surprised to see what happened," a source tells E! News about the Kardashian family's reaction to the fight. "They are just glad Dream was not in the stroller and was safe. It's concerning that Chyna behaves this way with Dream around, but this is typical Chyna behavior."
"It's a shame that she can lose control of herself and rage so easily," the insider continues. "The family hopes that she will be better for Dream and will learn from this."
Videos of the fight show Chyna taking off her pink jacket and then attempting to use her children's hot pink toy car to swing it at someone. Chyna is shown being held back at different times by several people.
In response to the fight, a Six Flags Magic Mountain rep tells E! News, "Last evening, a verbal and physical altercation broke out among two visiting groups. Our security department responded immediately and both groups were escorted out of the park. The safety and security of our guests and employees is our top priority and we have zero tolerance for this type of behavior."
On Sunday evening, Chyna took to her Instagram Stories to post a message to fans.
"Being famous is hard enough dealing with scrutiny but when someone feels comfortable to come and touch your child it's a whole other story," she said. "I do not condone violence nor am I a violent person but shout out to all of the amazing mothers out there that will protect their children at all cost. Love, King and Dreams Mommy."
Rob and Chyna welcomed daughter Dream in November 2016. The couple called it quits shortly after Dream's birth in February 2017.
