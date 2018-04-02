Kardashian Family "Not Surprised" by Blac Chyna's Six Flags Fight

The Kardashian family is reacting to Blac Chyna's Easter fight at Six Flags.

On Sunday, Rob Kardashian's ex was filmed getting involved in an altercation with an unidentified woman at Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia, Calif.

She was at the amusement park with son King Cairo and daughter Dream Kardashian.

"Nobody is surprised to see what happened," a source tells E! News about the Kardashian family's reaction to the fight. "They are just glad Dream was not in the stroller and was safe. It's concerning that Chyna behaves this way with Dream around, but this is typical Chyna behavior."

"It's a shame that she can lose control of herself and rage so easily," the insider continues. "The family hopes that she will be better for Dream and will learn from this."