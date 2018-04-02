Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Reveal Son Silas Was Born Via Emergency C-Section

With just a few days left before their son turns 3, Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake are opening up about how they welcomed Silas Timberlake into the world.

In a new book, The Nanny Connie Way: Secrets to Mastering the First Four Months of Parenthood, the parents share the story of how nanny Connie Simpson helped them transition into life as new parents.

"Our story with Nanny Connie started the day we brought our son home from the hospital," the couple writes in an excerpt from the book (via ET). "That may sound like a normal statement coming from new parents, except our birth plan was anything but normal."