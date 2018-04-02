Kendra Wilkinson Hints She Will Divorce Hank Baskett in Teary Instagram Message

Kendra Wilkinson-Baskett and Hank Baskett seem to be calling it quits.

Kendra hinted at the news on Instagram Stories on Monday. She started the video off by writing, "I'm scared."

"10 years. I did everything I could," she said in the video. "It wasn't good enough. I will always love him. My heart will always remain open for him. I believed in forever I really did. Guess it's just not meant to be. I'm so scared but I have to get strong for my kids. I will."

She then added, "Thank you to all my friends and family for supporting me at the moment. Every little ounce of love helps. Thank you."

At the end of her video, she said, "I never thought I'd see the day, really. She also posted a picture from their wedding day and wrote "I believed."

Fans suspected their marriage was near its breaking point after the former Playboy Playmate posted a series of selfies with heartbreaking captions last week. Followers were also quick to note she wasn't wearing her wedding ring.

"I need to love myself again, and I will," she wrote at one point. "Life is too precious."

The Girls Next Door star admitted she and her husband were experiencing "marital problems" in February after they were accused of faking their troubles to secure a seventh season of their WE tv show.

"1. How do u fake marital problems? Makes absolutely no sense," part of her Instagram post read at the time. "2. Yes we are having issues."

Insiders also suggested their marriage was on the rocks.

"Kendra and Hank have been having problems for years, but things have been at an all-time low recently," a source told E! News. "Kendra wants out of the marriage and is planning to file for divorce soon. She wants to make sure she is making the right decision for her family, but has truly hit a breaking point."

The source claimed Kendra and Hank "have been having many arguments lately" and that the two "haven't been able to compromise on their disagreements."

"Kendra is really unhappy and thinks that splitting is the only solution," the insider added. "She wants her kids to be in a happier environment. Therapy isn't helping them anymore and they have stopped trying."