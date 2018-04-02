Kendra Wilkinson and Hank Baskett to Divorce After Nearly 9 Years of Marriage

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Mon., Apr. 2, 2018 9:42 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Hank Baskett, Kendra Wilksinson

Jerod Harris/Getty Images for WE tv

Kendra Wilkinson-Baskett and Hank Baskett seem to be calling it quits.

Kendra hinted at the news on Instagram Stories on Monday. 

"10 years. I did everything I could," she said in the video. "It wasn't good enough. I will always love him. My heart will always remain open for him. I believed in forever I really did. Guess it's just not meant to be. I'm so scared but I have to get strong for my kids. I will."

She then added, "Thank you to all my friends and family for supporting me at the moment. Every little ounce of love helps. Thank you."

Fans suspected their marriage was near its breaking point after the former Playboy Playmate posted a series of selfies with heartbreaking captions last week. Followers were also quick to note she wasn't wearing her wedding ring.

"I need to love myself again, and I will," she wrote at one point. "Life is too precious."

The Girls Next Door star admitted she and her husband were experiencing "marital problems" in February after they were accused of faking their troubles to secure a seventh season of their WE tv show.

"1. How do u fake marital problems? Makes absolutely no sense," part of her Instagram post read at the time. "2. Yes we are having issues."

Insiders also suggested their marriage was on the rocks.

"Kendra and Hank have been having problems for years, but things have been at an all-time low recently," a source told E! News. "Kendra wants out of the marriage and is planning to file for divorce soon. She wants to make sure she is making the right decision for her family, but has truly hit a breaking point."

The source claimed Kendra and Hank "have been having many arguments lately" and that the two "haven't been able to compromise on their disagreements."

"Kendra is really unhappy and thinks that splitting is the only solution," the insider added. "She wants her kids to be in a happier environment. Therapy isn't helping them anymore and they have stopped trying."

Kendra Wilkinson and Hank Baskett's Turbulent Marriage: A History of Their Highs and Lows

Kendra Wilkinson, Hank Baskett

Isaac Brekken/Getty Images for WE tv

Kendra and Hank tied the knot in June 2009 at the Playboy Mansion. The two experienced highs and lows in their marriage. In her book Being Kendra: Cribs, Cocktails and Getting My Sexy Back, Kendra said she suffered from postpartum depression. The reality star claimed she would blow up at Hank and wrote that they even slept in separate bedrooms.

"There was no way I could talk about what I was feeling because I didn't know what it was," she wrote. "So we just had to stay apart."

Hank also had his own battle with depression after his NFL career ended.

"The stress and depression was eating away at me," Baskett told People in 2015. "I fell into what happens to a lot of professional athletes who change careers. It hit me, and it hit hard."

In 2014, Hank was at the center an alleged cheating scandal with a transgender model. Baskett said he "didn't engage in anything."

Fans watched Kendra flush her wedding ring down the toilet on an episode of Kendra on Top. Still, the two worked through their troubles. A source told E! News they went to counseling, and the two appeared on Marriage Boot Camp Reality Stars.

Hank Baskett, Kendra Wilksinson

Michael Buckner/Getty Images for NBCUniversal

Kendra also defended her husband at several points throughout their relationship.

"He was never a douchebag," she once told E! News in 2014. "He was never an asshole. He's always been the most perfect man on earth."

She then added, "Now, he's Superman without the cape. He needs a lot of work. That's the issue. People looked at him like he was Superman and he probably made one little mistake and now the whole world sees this bad image and I hate that. It's so sad. He does deserve sympathy. He's not a bad guy. He's a very amazing person who was trapped in a very bad situation."

The two share two children together: son Hank Baskett IV, 8, and daughter Alijah Mary Baskett, 3. 

 

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kendra Wilkinson-Baskett , Hank Baskett , Divorces , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Amber Rose

Amber Rose Resurfaces on Instagram After Deleting All of Her Photos

Tyra Banks

Tyra Banks Explains Why She Secretly Got a Nose Job

The Good Fight

Why The Good Fight's Cush Jumbo Consulted Julianna Margulies About Her Real-Life Pregnancy

Stormi Webster, Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott, Kardashian Family Easter

Inside Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's First Easter With Stormi

Tyler Oakley, Tyler Henry, Hollywood Medium

Tyler Oakley's Mom Gets Closure About Her Late Father's Passing on Hollywood Medium

Justin Bieber: From Teen Heartthrob to Tabloid Magnet

Where It Went Weird for Justin Bieber: From Teen Heartthrob to Tabloid Magnet

Jesus Christ Superstar Live

Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert: What You Didn't See on TV (So. Much. Glitter.)

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.