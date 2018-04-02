Inside Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's First Easter With Stormi

Snapchat
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott celebrated their first Easter with Stormi Webster on Sunday.
The 20-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared a video on Snapchat of the 25-year-old rapper snuggling with their baby girl. In the clip, Travis can be seen giving their daughter a kiss and holding her tenderly in his arms.
A fan account also showed a video of the proud parents looking lovingly at their daughter. At one point, Kylie gently stroked their little one's hair and leaned in next to her beau.
Stormi wore a festive pink dress for the holiday with an adorable, big bow.
The two stars celebrated with family and friends at the Kardashian Easter party. Naturally, the famous family went all out for the occasion. There were little baby bunnies, tiny chicks, lambs and tons of sweet treats. Kim Kardashian shared a video of North West playing with a baby chick, as well as a clip of a rainbow grilled cheese sandwich.
The adults sat at a table decorated with gorgeous pink tulips and pastel-colored tableware while the little ones sat at a cute kids' table adorned with bunny plates and brightly colored Easter eggs.
In terms of activities, there was a giant inflatable slide that Kourtney Kardashian's kids Penelope Disick and Reign Disick seemed to enjoy. There was also an Easter egg hunt. The gold-colored eggs even contained cash. Kourtney's son Mason Disick seemed to find the most of those.
"Mason found all the gold eggs of course," Kylie wrote on Snapchat along with a picture of his findings.
Khloe Kardashian wasn't able to join in on the festivities as she is getting ready to give birth to her first child in Cleveland with Tristan Thompson. However, she still shared a selfie with a bunny filter.
"Happy Easter," the mother-to-be wrote.
Looks like it was a day of fun for the whole family!
