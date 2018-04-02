Inside Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's First Easter With Stormi

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott celebrated their first Easter with Stormi Webster on Sunday.

The 20-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared a video on Snapchat of the 25-year-old rapper snuggling with their baby girl. In the clip, Travis can be seen giving their daughter a kiss and holding her tenderly in his arms.

A fan account also showed a video of the proud parents looking lovingly at their daughter. At one point, Kylie gently stroked their little one's hair and leaned in next to her beau.

Stormi wore a festive pink dress for the holiday with an adorable, big bow.