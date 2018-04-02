Why The Good Fight's Cush Jumbo Consulted Julianna Margulies About Her Real-Life Pregnancy

Cush Jumbo was nervous. She had something she needed to get off her chest before returning to work on The Good Fight, the CBS All Access spinoff of The Good Wife, and she wasn't sure how her bosses, Robert and Michelle King, would take the news. She's pregnant.

"I was terrified to tell them even though they would never have a bad reaction," Cumbo, who plays Lucca Quinn on the series, told E! News during a recent set visit. Jumbo was seated behind her desk in her TV office and eating oatmeal, she had just wrapped for the day. This is her third season as Lucca, she originated the lawyer character in the final season of The Good Wife.