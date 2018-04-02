Thumbs Up! Abby Lee Miller Heads to Easter Church Service After Prison Release

All Access / SAF / Splash News
Less than a week after she was released from prison, Abby Lee Miller got to celebrate her first holiday back with those close to her heart.
The former Dance Moms star, who served eight and a half months at the FCI Victorville prison for bankruptcy fraud, was released nearly a week ago on Tuesday and transferred into a halfway house. While she's expected to live in the house for the remainder of her sentence until May 25 under strict protocol, Miller has been stepping out for ordinary tasks as she adjusts to life back outside bars.
Last week, she was spotted on the way to a nail salon donning dance company attire and sunglasses. A few days later, Miller gave photographers a thumbs up and flashed a smile as she headed into a church service on Easter Sunday.
"Happy Easter," she wrote to her fans along with a smiling photo of herself with her "favorite student" Mackenzie Sol. "Lovely Easter Mass at Christ the King Roman Catholic Church with @mackenziesol and my amazing friends."
"FINALLY !!!" Sol captioned his own photo of them together. "#happyeaster this is my second MOM guys."
The reality star also shared a snap of Easter dinner prepared by friend and makeup artist Diana Kaz.
"#HappyEaster," she wrote. "#Thankyou."
"I'm more than sorry for the mistakes I have made. My world flipped upside down when I had to enter prison. I did so with grace," Miller wrote in a since-delated Instagram post back in late January while in prison. "I am a better person for this experience…I am feeling great and ready to turn over a new leaf thank you so much to everyone for your support especially my nearest and dearest I love you all."
It seems Miller had a lot to smile about this holiday.