Blac Chyna Involved in Fight at Six Flags on Easter

No. This was not an April Fool's joke...
On Easter Sunday, Blac Chyna was filmed getting involved in an altercation with an unidentified woman at Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia, Calif.
The reality star was there with a group of people—including her son King Cairo and daughter Dream Kardashian.
The videos of the fight show Chyna taking off her pink jacket and then attempting to use her children's hot pink toy car to swing it at someone. The mother of two is shown being held back at different times by several people.
An eyewitness told E! News the incident happened at 6:45 p.m. on Sunday at the exit of the X2 ride.
Several more videos have surfaced showing Chyna and her friends getting involved in the incident with a woman who was wearing a black tank top, jeans and hot pink shoes. One video taken by user @Twaaan__ shows a female with Chyna getting into a fist fight with the woman in hot pink shoes.
Hours after the incident, Chyna took to her Instagram Stories to post a message to fans, "Being famous is hard enough dealing with scrutiny but when someone feels comfortable to come and touch your child it's a whole other story."
The personality continued, "I do not condone violence nor am I a violent person but shout out to all of the amazing mothers out there that will protect their children at all cost. Love, King and Dreams Mommy."
Twitter user @AliciaaAngiee, who caught the heated incident, shared several videos from tense moments and wrote, "I’m at 6 flags and I see Blac Chyna and her crew trying to fight."
The user also wrote, "BROOO THAT'S BLAC CHYNAAAA FIGHTING."
One user ct_sav posted a video of the reality star walking through the park and wrote, "BlacChyna walking around #sixflags like a boss.... she got mad at the chick next to me for saying hi to her daughter!"
An eyewitness told E! News the above video was taken prior to the altercation happening.
The eyewitness told E! News, "I saw the initial contact. A woman with the pink shoes tried grabbing [Chyna's] baby's hand and Chyna told her, 'Don't be grabbing on my baby' and walked off."
The eyewitness, who said he was not there for the actual altercation, alleged that afterwards, "The lady with the pink shoes just sat there in shock," but then claims that she said aloud that she wanted to slap Chyna.
Twitter user @simplybee also caught much of the hubbub, writing that Chyna was "about to get down with some girl."
Another eyewitness claimed Chyna "got upset because someone touched her baby." The second eyewitness said Chyna then "went off" on the woman and told her "not to touch her baby and that she was gonna beat her ass."
"She said, 'Don't f--king touch my baby,'" the second eyewitness claimed. "The girl was just trying to compliment how cute the baby was. Nobody knew or noticed it was Chyna's baby until Chyna went off."
The second eyewitness alleged the incident occurred near the park's Full Throttle ride.
E! News can report that the watch commander at the Santa Clarita Sheriff Dept. stated they did not receive any calls about the incident.
E! News has reached out to a rep for the park.
E! News has reached to Chyna's rep for comment.