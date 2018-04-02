Blac Chyna Involved in Fight at Six Flags on Easter

No. This was not an April Fool's joke...

On Easter Sunday, Blac Chyna was filmed getting involved in an altercation with an unidentified woman at Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia, Calif.

The reality star was there with a group of people—including her son King Cairo and daughter Dream Kardashian.

The videos of the fight show Chyna taking off her pink jacket and then attempting to use her children's hot pink toy car to swing it at someone. The mother of two is shown being held back at different times by several people.

An eyewitness told E! News the incident happened at 6:45 p.m. on Sunday at the exit of the X2 ride.

Several more videos have surfaced showing Chyna and her friends getting involved in the incident with a woman who was wearing a black tank top, jeans and hot pink shoes. One video taken by user @Twaaan__ shows a female with Chyna getting into a fist fight with the woman in hot pink shoes.

Hours after the incident, Chyna took to her Instagram Stories to post a message to fans, "Being famous is hard enough dealing with scrutiny but when someone feels comfortable to come and touch your child it's a whole other story."

The personality continued, "I do not condone violence nor am I a violent person but shout out to all of the amazing mothers out there that will protect their children at all cost. Love, King and Dreams Mommy."