Jesus Christ Superstar Live: All the Best Things About the NBC Production

Jesus Christ, Superstar, do you think we'll ever get this song out of our heads?

The first five minutes of NBC's latest live musical event were kind of...odd? They weren't bad, and they were kind of cool with all those electric violins and all that leather, but this show truly came alive when Jesus John Legend sang his first line, like a man who's been destined to play Jesus for his entire life.

Then, Sara Bareilles appeared to bless us with her own silky voice, and things were so good, as long as we didn't worry about what the heck was going on.