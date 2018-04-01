NYPD Blue Creator Steven Bochco Dead at 74

Legendary television producer Steven Bochco, who created a list of shows including Hill Street Blues, L.A. Law and NYPD Blue, died at home on Sunday morning, reports The Hollywood Reporter via a family spokesperson. The TV icon was 74.

"Steven fought cancer with strength, courage, grace and his unsurpassed sense of humor," said spokesman Phillip Arnold to the publication. "He died peacefully in his sleep with his family close by."

The 10-time Emmy winner suffered from leukemia and received a stem cell transplant from an anonymous 23-year-old in late 2014.

In addition to creating multiple cop series, Bochco also created Neil Patrick Harris' star-making vehicle, Doogie Howser, M.D. and most recently the TNT drama Murder in the First.