Aubrey O'Day Shares Racy Easter Photo Amid Donald Trump Jr. Divorce Drama

Aubrey O'Day has never been accused of being a shrinking violet, but this move certainly takes the cake...
On Easter Sunday, a day normally thought of as a religious and family holiday, the singer has taken to Instagram to post a racy image of her dressed up as a bunny, complete with exposed backside and surrounded by Easter eggs.
Along with the eye-catching image, the former Danity Kane singer wrote, "Egg hunt. #happyeaster."
The possibly controversial move comes weeks after rumors have arisen in the press that O'Day was involved with Donald Trump Jr. during his marriage to now estranged wife Vanessa Trump, who filed for filed for divorce from the businessman last month.
"After 12 years of marriage, we have decided to go our separate ways. We will always have tremendous respect for each other and our families. We have five beautiful children together and they remain our top priority. We ask for your privacy during this time," the couple said in a statement to E! News on March 15.
On March 19, Page Six reported that Donald "cheated" on Vanessa with the singer in 2011 while she was appearing on Celebrity Apprentice and he was an adviser.
Since the story broke, neither Aubrey nor Donald have addressed the speculation. However, once the story broke, social media was quick to buzz that Aubrey's 2013 song "DJT" was about Trump.
Meanwhile, the father of five has been enjoying time with his children on the holiday.
Trump posted a pic of his daughter Kai Trump, who was all about her Easter egg hunt.
The proud papa wrote, "Only my daughter could turn an Easter egg hunt into a combat sport. No more nice dresses if there's competition involved. She found the golden egg getting aggressive and literally sliding through the thick shrubbery to beat out the others in her age group. Good thing she's not competitive."
On Saturday, Trump Jr. posted a video of making a "bunny cake" with his son.
"Time for our annual Easter Bunny Cake making tradition. This is great till they start eating it. Once the sugar kicks in I’m in trouble till it wears off and they pass out," wrote the businessman. "Kai wanted to play golf and Donnie is sick of his old man taking pics but one day he will be glad I made the effort. (It may just take a decade or three.) #easter #bunny #cake #candy #tradition."
Apparently, every one has different Easter traditions!