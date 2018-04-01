Aubrey O'Day Shares Racy Easter Photo Amid Donald Trump Jr. Divorce Drama

Aubrey O'Day has never been accused of being a shrinking violet, but this move certainly takes the cake...

On Easter Sunday, a day normally thought of as a religious and family holiday, the singer has taken to Instagram to post a racy image of her dressed up as a bunny, complete with exposed backside and surrounded by Easter eggs.

Along with the eye-catching image, the former Danity Kane singer wrote, "Egg hunt. #happyeaster."

The possibly controversial move comes weeks after rumors have arisen in the press that O'Day was involved with Donald Trump Jr. during his marriage to now estranged wife Vanessa Trump, who filed for filed for divorce from the businessman last month.