Justin Bieber's Message to Fans: ''Easter Is Not About a Bunny''

  • By
    &

by Meg Swertlow | Sun., Apr. 1, 2018 3:54 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Justin Bieber

Kevin Mazur/ABC

Hoppy Easter to all—except for maybe Justin Bieber.

The 24-year-old singer, who is known to have a love/hate relationship with the Internet, took to social media this Easter Sunday and had some words for 98 million followers about what the holiday is really about. 

In all caps, the "Sorry" singer wrote a note that read, "Jesus has changed my life. Easter is not about a bunny, it's a reminder that my Jesus died on the cross for my sins and then rose from the dead defeating death! I believe this happened and it changes everything! [sic]."

The Canadian, who has been very devoted to the Hillsong Church in recent days and has often talked about his love of Jesus over the years, continued, "I am set free from bondage and shame I am a child of the most high God and he loves me exactly for where I am how I am who I am [sic]."

For anyone who needs a little refresher: Easter is a Christian holiday that celebrates the resurrection of Jesus from the dead. The Bible's New Testament says that that miracle occurred three days after Christ was crucified by the Romans c. 30 AD. 

The popular holiday is often enjoyed by children and families, using the image of an "Easter bunny" who is known for planting Easter eggs for treasure-hungry kids.

Photos

Stars Celebrate Easter 2018

Shortly after the bunny-bopping post, the Biebs Instagramed a pic of himself, holding up a stuffed animal rabbit and wearing rabbit-eared glasses.

The popstar wrote, "Remember when i said easter isnt about bunnies... well i lied."

Happy April Fool's Day? 

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Justin Bieber , Easter , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Haylie Duff, Hilary Duff, Instagram

Hilary Duff Throws Pregnant Haylie Duff a Dinner to Celebrate Baby No. 2

Ruby Rose, Jessica Origliasso

Ruby Rose Says She and Jess Origliasso Broke Up

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner

Jennifer Garner and Kids Join Ben Affleck in Hawaii Over Spring Break

Elizabeth Hurley, Miles Hurley, Instagram

Elizabeth Hurley ''Thankful'' to Spend Easter With Nephew Miles Hurley After Stabbing

Arie Luyendyk Jr., Lauren Burnham, Iceland

Arie Luyendyk Jr. Jokes Lauren Burnham Is Pregnant on April Fool's Day and Sparks Backlash

Shannon Beador, David Beador, Sophie Beador, USC Game

Shannon Beador's Ex David Beador Allegedly Sent Her Crude Texts After Split

Jessica Simpson, Erin Johnson, Son, Ace, Daughter, Maxwell, Easter 2018

Jessica Simpson and Daughter Maxwell Are Twinning on Easter 2018

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.