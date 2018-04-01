Shannon Beador's Ex David Beador Allegedly Sent Her Crude Texts After Split

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Apr. 1, 2018 1:40 PM

Shannon Beador, David Beador

Did David Beador send ex Shannon Beador crude, expletive-filled, body-shaming texts after their split?

The Real Housewives of Orange County star filed for divorce from her husband in December, two months after E! News learned that the couple was separating after 17 years of marriage. They share three daughters.

On Friday, Shannon appeared on the Sirius XM satellite radio show Jeff Lewis Live!, where hosts Jeff Lewis and Jenni Pulos surprised her by reading what they said were text messages that David had allegedly sent her after their split, which Jeff said she had "accidentally" forwarded to him, People reported. David has not commented on the texts, whose authenticity could not be confirmed independently. However, during the interview, Shannon did not dispute their alleged content and mostly laughed at what was said. E! has reached out to Bravo for comment.

One of the texts, read by Jenni, allegedly read, ""F--k you. So tired of you. You f--king disgust me. F--k you. What do you have to do? Eat? Because you can't get off your fat ass." Another allegedly read, "World ending tonight? You get out of your pajamas today? Sleep 'til two. The sad part is your bitch behavior is normal for you. F--k you."

"Oh my gosh you guys. What do you mean I sent that to you?" Shannon told the co-hosts. "Are you kidding me? Oh my God. Oh my God. That was a couple months ago."

She denied that David currently sends her similar texts.

Real Housewives Casting Shakeups: Who's In and Out!

Meanwhile, the former couple recently reached a temporary divorce settlement, under which Shannon receives joint legal and physical custody of their daughters and $22,500 per month for temporary non-taxable child and spousal support, People said.

"This has been a miserable marriage for Shannon for a very long time," a source had told E! News last year. "David wanted out. Shannon couldn't take it any longer and has decided that this is best for the kids and her health."

