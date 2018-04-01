Jessica Simpson and Daughter Maxwell Are Twinning on Easter 2018

Like mother, like daughter!
Jessica Simpson posted on her Instagram page on Easter Sunday a family photo showing her with husband Eric Johnson and their children, 4-year-old son Ace and daughter Maxwell, 5. In the photo, the singer-turned-fashion mogul and her little girl, who turns 6 in a month, are wearing pink floral dresses.
"Happy Easter from my family to yours! #yeswematch #twinning," Jessica wrote.
Eric and Ace are wearing different toned pink suits.
Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell
The daughter of Steve Irwin celebrates the holiday with her boyfriend and a special friend.
Gwyneth Paltrow
"Joyeuses Pâques! (Happy Easter)" the actress wrote in French.
Julianne Hough
Somebody really loves Easter...
Giuliana Rancic
"We love the Easter [Bunny]," the HSN fashion designer shared while posing with her son Duke.
Reese Witherspoon
"Prepping for Easter with my peeps..." the actress shared while wearing Draper James. "#LoveMyPeeps #SundayFunday."
Audrina Patridge
"Second time meeting the Easter bunny.... she was fine at first.... then the mommy mommy & tears started," The Hills star wrote on Instagram. "Maybe next year! #kirramax."
Jenni "JWoww" Farley
"He doesn't speak but I know my boy. That look at his sister says 'All you do is talk about this bunny but I know a weirdo when I see one and this guy is a creep. Where's the chocolate I was promised before I poop on this guys leg?'" Roger Mathews joked on Instagram.
Rachel Reilly
"Smile, it's Easter time," the Big Brother star shared on Instagram while posing with her daughter. "#hoppy Easter #bunny #bunnies #toddlerlife #toddlerfashion #momlife #lamoms #mommy."
Rob Dyrdek
"The Dyrdek Family will forever be passionate about holiday photos and matching outfits," the Ridiculousness star joked on social media. "Easter 2018."
