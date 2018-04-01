Jessica Simpson and Daughter Maxwell Are Twinning on Easter 2018

Like mother, like daughter!

Jessica Simpson posted on her Instagram page on Easter Sunday a family photo showing her with husband Eric Johnson and their children, 4-year-old son Ace and daughter Maxwell, 5. In the photo, the singer-turned-fashion mogul and her little girl, who turns 6 in a month, are wearing pink floral dresses.

"Happy Easter from my family to yours! #yeswematch #twinning," Jessica wrote.

Eric and Ace are wearing different toned pink suits.