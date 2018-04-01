Jessica Simpson and Daughter Maxwell Are Twinning on Easter 2018

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Apr. 1, 2018 12:58 PM

Like mother, like daughter!

Jessica Simpson posted on her Instagram page on Easter Sunday a family photo showing her with husband Eric Johnson and their children, 4-year-old son Ace and daughter Maxwell, 5. In the photo, the singer-turned-fashion mogul and her little girl, who turns 6 in a month, are wearing pink floral dresses.

"Happy Easter from my family to yours! #yeswematch #twinning," Jessica wrote.

Eric and Ace are wearing different toned pink suits.

Jessica Simpson, Erin Johnson, Son, Ace, Daughter, Maxwell, Easter 2018

Instagram

Jessica Simpson, Erin Johnson, Ace and Maxwell

The singer is twinning with her daughter on Easter!

Bindi Irwin, Boyfriend, Chandler Powell, Easter 2018

Instagram

Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell

The daughter of Steve Irwin celebrates the holiday with her boyfriend and a special friend.

Gwyneth Paltrow, Easter 2018

Instagram

Gwyneth Paltrow

"Joyeuses Pâques! (Happy Easter)" the actress wrote in French.

Julianne Hough, Easter 2018

Instagram

Julianne Hough

Somebody really loves Easter...

Giuliana Rancic, Easter 2018

Instagram

Giuliana Rancic

"We love the Easter [Bunny]," the HSN fashion designer shared while posing with her son Duke. 

Reese Witherspoon, Easter 2018

Instagram

Reese Witherspoon

"Prepping for Easter with my peeps..." the actress shared while wearing Draper James. "#LoveMyPeeps #SundayFunday." 

Audrina Patridge, Easter 2018

Instagram

Audrina Patridge

"Second time meeting the Easter bunny.... she was fine at first.... then the mommy mommy & tears started," The Hills star wrote on Instagram. "Maybe next year! #kirramax." 

JWoww, Roger Mathews, Easter 2018

Instagram

Jenni "JWoww" Farley

"He doesn't speak but I know my boy. That look at his sister says 'All you do is talk about this bunny but I know a weirdo when I see one and this guy is a creep. Where's the chocolate I was promised before I poop on this guys leg?'" Roger Mathews joked on Instagram. 

Rachel Reilly, Easter 2018

Instagram

Rachel Reilly

"Smile, it's Easter time," the Big Brother star shared on Instagram while posing with her daughter. "#hoppy Easter #bunny #bunnies #toddlerlife #toddlerfashion #momlife #lamoms #mommy." 

Rob Dyrdek, Easter 2018

Instagram

Rob Dyrdek

"The Dyrdek Family will forever be passionate about holiday photos and matching outfits," the Ridiculousness star joked on social media. "Easter 2018." 

Photos

Stars Celebrate Easter 2018

Other celebrities also shared photos of their Easter celebrations.

Bindi Irwin posted a pic of her with boyfriend Chandler Powell.

Julianne Hough shared a pic of herself with a massive display of Easter goodies. If there was a competition to see who is the biggest celebrity Easter fan, she would win, hands down!

