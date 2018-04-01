Princess Love Pranks Ray J for April Fool's Day by Pretending Her Water Broke

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Apr. 1, 2018 12:11 PM

Ray J is probably still recovering from Princess Love's early April Fool's Day prank.

The Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star, who is pregnant with their first child, pretended her water broke in front of him, spurring him to freak out. Their friends assisted, covertly spilling liquid onto the floor. The prank was filmed and posted on the couple's Instagram pages. (Watch the video above. Warning: Contains explicit language.)

"Her water just broke," their friends say.

"What does that mean?!" a panicked Ray J asks.

"Got @RayJ good after his show last night #APRILFOOLS," wrote Princess Love, 33.

Ray J, 37, had performed at the Ladies Night Out event in Providence, Rhode Island on Saturday.

"Man this is cruel to do to anyone lol - they got me hella good @princesslove @brandon_kidd_b @thehutsonian @wayneindisthang #aprilfools #callthepolice #dontbelookingatmywifeswater #waterbroke #hilarious #f--kthatclubimgoingtothehospital #911 #f--kthatclubImgoingtothehospital," Ray J wrote on his own Instagram page.

Photos

Biggest Celebrity Pranksters

Princess Love and Ray J wed in 2016. He announced in November that they were expecting their first child.

This weekend, the two confirmed in an on-camera interview posted on TMZ that they are having a girl.

