Chris Perez Remembers Selena Quintanilla on 23-Year Death Anniversary

Sun., Apr. 1, 2018

It is unreal to think that Selena Quintanilla died 23 years ago. Her memory and legacy are so incredibly ingrained into pop culture and music. But no matter the years that pass, her legacy only grows stronger. And the 31st of every March, her family and fans remember the bright light that was the "Bidi Bidi Bom Bom" singer. 

Selena's first love and husband Chris Perez took to Instagram to pay tribute to his late wife with a touching post. 

"Although we all have our trials and tribulations that we have to go through in this life..." he writes with a photo of himself and Selena. "We MUST be thankful for the ones that we meet along the way...that made us realize...love is REAL...love is UNCONDITIONAL...love NEVER DIES. #MyCoco."

The Children's Book Based on Selena Quintanilla's Life is Now for Sale: Here's How to Get Your Hands on It!

The singer's siblings Suzette Quintanilla and Brother A.B. Quintanilla also shared photos to commemorate their beloved sister. 

Selena Quintanilla Performed Her Last Concert 23 Years Ago Today

The family is preparing for the annual Fiesta de la Flor, which is a two-day festival on April 13-14 in Corpus Christi, Texas, that celebrates Selena's life and legacy. 

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

