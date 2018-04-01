2 Broke Girls' Beth Behrs Celebrates Bridal Shower With Bridesmaid Kat Dennings

Can you feel the 2 Broke Girls love?

Beth Behrs celebrated her bridal shower on Saturday, almost two years after she got engaged to Michael Gladis, with family and friends, including former co-star Kat Dennings, who is one of her bridesmaids. The sitcom ended its six-season run in 2017.

"Bridesmaids!" Dennings wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of her and other bridesmaids. "Showering @bethbehrs with all our love today."

Behrs' 40-year-old fiancé, known for playing Paul Kinsey on Mad Men, also attended, as did his former co-star Christina Hendricks, who is also a bridesmaid. Gladis had proposed to Behrs on the actress and husband Geoffrey Arend's rooftop.

Behrs, 32, wore an off-the-shoulder lace mini dress, paired with a sash reading "Bride to Be" and white cowboy boots. The shower included blue-fronted B and diamond ring-shaped cookies and blue rabbit Peeps, as well as pink Champagne.