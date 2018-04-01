2 Broke Girls' Beth Behrs Celebrates Bridal Shower With Bridesmaid Kat Dennings

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Apr. 1, 2018 11:13 AM

Beth Behrs, Bridal Shower, Kat Dennings

Can you feel the 2 Broke Girls love?

Beth Behrs celebrated her bridal shower on Saturday, almost two years after she got engaged to Michael Gladis, with family and friends, including former co-star Kat Dennings, who is one of her bridesmaids. The sitcom ended its six-season run in 2017.

"Bridesmaids!" Dennings wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of her and other bridesmaids. "Showering @bethbehrs with all our love today."

Behrs' 40-year-old fiancé, known for playing Paul Kinsey on Mad Men, also attended, as did his former co-star Christina Hendricks, who is also a bridesmaid. Gladis had proposed to Behrs on the actress and husband Geoffrey Arend's rooftop.

Behrs, 32, wore an off-the-shoulder lace mini dress, paired with a sash reading "Bride to Be" and white cowboy boots. The shower included blue-fronted B and diamond ring-shaped cookies and blue rabbit Peeps, as well as pink Champagne.

"Man, I really felt the love today," Behrs wrote on Instagram.

"Thank you @emilybehrs @maureenbehrs and all the amazing women in my life for the most gorgeous shower and most special day!" she continued, naming her sister and mother. "I love you all so much!"

"So grateful for my family and my love and my friends in this crazy world!" Behrs wrote on Sunday. "Happy Easter/Passover to everyone celebrating this weekend! Happy Sunday to those who aren't :)! Xoxo."

