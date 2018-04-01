Bristol Palin and Dakota Meyer Reunite for Easter After His Divorce Filing

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Apr. 1, 2018 9:22 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Dakota Meyer, Bristol Palin, Reunion, Kids, Easter Bunny

Instagram

Bristol Palin and ex Dakota Meyer are putting their children first and celebrating Easter together as a family despite their split.

In late January, the 29-year-old Marine vet and 2009 Medal of Honor recipient filed for divorce from Sarah Palin's 27-year-old daughter after almost two years of marriage. They share two daughters, Sailor Grace, 2, and Atlee Bay, 11 months.

On Easter Sunday, Dakota posted on his Instagram page a photo of him with Bristol, their girls and her son Tripp, 9, posing next to a person in an Easter Bunny costume at Lake Hills Church in Austin, Texas.

"Happy Easter! #family #thegreaterthepurposethegreatertheconflict #heisrisen #purpose," Dakota wrote.

The adults are not standing next to each other in the photo but they are both smiling. Tripp, who sports blue-dyed hair, stands on one side of the performer along with Dakota, who is holding Atlee. Bristol stands on the Easter Bunny's other side and is holding Sailor.

Photos

Bristol Palin and Dakota Meyer's Cutest Family Photos

Bristol has not posted photos of him on Instagram since their split and has not commented on the family's holiday reunion.

She and Dakota had wed in 2016, five months after welcoming Sailor. 

They had split before; they had called off their wedding in 2015.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Bristol Palin , Breakups , Easter , Celeb Kids , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Jessica Simpson, Erin Johnson, Son, Ace, Daughter, Maxwell, Easter 2018

Jessica Simpson and Daughter Maxwell Are Twinning on Easter 2018

Ray J, Princess Love, April Fool's Day 2018, Prank

Princess Love Pranks Ray J for April Fool's Day by Pretending Her Water Broke

Selena Quintanilla, Chris Perez

Chris Perez Remembers Selena Quintanilla on 23-Year Death Anniversary

Beth Behrs, Bridal Shower, Kat Dennings

2 Broke Girls' Beth Behrs Celebrates Bridal Shower With Bridesmaid Kat Dennings

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift Gives Surprise Performance and Does a Shot Onstage in Nashville

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian Showcases Daring Look and Gets Emotional at Makeup Launch

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott, Elizabeth Woods, Jordyn Woods, Birthday

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Show PDA at Jordyn Woods' Mom's Birthday Dinner

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.