Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Show PDA at Jordyn Woods' Mom's Birthday Dinner

New parents Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott packed on the PDA at her BFF Jordyn Woods' mom Elizabeth Woods' birthday dinner on Saturday.

The guest of honor shared on her Instagram page a photo of several guests, which shows the 20-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star standing with the 25-year-old rapper's arms around her. He wore his Uncle Paulie's Deli snapback cap, one of his favorite accessories.

The dinner took place at a Ruth's Chris Steak House branch in Woodland Hills, California, two months after Kylie gave birth to her and Travis' first child, daughter Stormi Webster, who was not spotted at the bash.

The reality star and her beau have occasionally been spotted out in public since Stormi was born and have even vacationed together in Miami.