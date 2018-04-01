Kate Middleton Joins Royal Family at Easter Service Days Before Due Date

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Apr. 1, 2018 7:38 AM

Prince William, Kate Middleton

Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty

Pregnant Kate Middleton made a surprise appearance by joining Prince William and his family at an Easter Service at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on Sunday, more than a week after carrying out her last public engagements ahead of the birth of their third child, who will join big siblings Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, 2.

The Duchess of Cambridge, who is due this month, showcased her baby bump in black Catherine Walker coat, paired with nude pumps, sparkling Balenciaga earrings and a black Lock & Co Betty Boop hat. William sported a navy suit.

The two arrived a few minutes late and joined his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II, 91, who wore a magenta coat and matching hat over a floral dress. Her 96-year-old husband Prince Philip was absent. Last week, the Duke of Edinburgh, who is retired and does not attend many events anymore, pulled out of an annual pre-Easter church service because of a hip problem.

Also absent: William's brother Prince Harry and fiancée Meghan Markle, who will wed at St George's Chapel on May 19. Kensington Palace said their weekend plans were "private."

Photos

Kate Middleton's Third Pregnancy Style

Queen Elizabeth II, Kate Middleton, Prince William, Dave of Windsor

Simon Dawson - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II, Kate Middleton, Prince William, Dave of Windsor

Simon Dawson - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Zara Tindall

Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

Princess Eugenie, Jack Brooksbank

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Other guests included William's cousins Princess Eugenie, who wore a black Oscar de la Renta paint-splattered buttoned dress and was accompanied by her fiancé Jack Brooksbank, and Zara Tindell, who is pregnant with her and husband Mike Tindall's second child. She covered her baby bump in a blue coat.

Eugenie was also accompanied by sisterPrincess Beatrice and their father Prince Andrew.

Other guests included William's uncle Prince Edward, his wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex and their children Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn, plus William's aunt and Zara's mother Princess Anne, her husband Sir Timothy Laurence, her son Peter Phillips and his wife Autumn.

