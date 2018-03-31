Céline Dion Thanks Fans for 50th Birthday Wishes After Canceling Shows Due to Illness

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Mar. 31, 2018 8:32 PM

Céline Dion paid tribute to her fans on Saturday and thanked them for wishing her a happy 50th birthday as she continues to battle a health issue that has put her concert series on hold.

Last week, the singer, announced she would have to cancel several concerts at her Las Vegas residency at Caesars Palace's Colosseum throughout March and April. She said she plans to undergo surgery to repair an ear condition that impacts her hearing and makes it difficult to sing. She had been taking medication to treat the condition for more than a year.

"Dear friends, I want to thank all of you for the wonderful birthday messages and videos. They touched me deeply," Dion said. "I celebrated this day surrounded by family, while feeling the spirit of your presence. Thank you for the love and support and for being such a big part of my life for all these years. I can't wait to get back to being 100%, and to see you all again!"

Earlier this year, the singer canceled several of her shows after suffering from "congestion and irritation of the vocal cords due to a lingering cold."

Earlier this week, Dion shared never-before-seen photos with fans to celebrate her 50th birthday.

The pics were part of a video montage and included childhood images of Dion, shots from the early days of her career and photos of her late husband, René Angélil, and their sons.

