Céline Dion Thanks Fans for 50th Birthday Wishes After Canceling Shows Due to Illness

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Mar. 31, 2018 8:32 PM
Céline Dion paid tribute to her fans on Saturday and thanked them for wishing her a happy 50th birthday as she continues to battle a health issue that has put her concert series on hold.
Last week, the singer, announced she would have to cancel several concerts at her Las Vegas residency at Caesars Palace's Colosseum throughout March and April. She said she plans to undergo surgery to repair an ear condition that impacts her hearing and makes it difficult to sing. She had been taking medication to treat the condition for more than a year.
"Dear friends, I want to thank all of you for the wonderful birthday messages and videos. They touched me deeply," Dion said. "I celebrated this day surrounded by family, while feeling the spirit of your presence. Thank you for the love and support and for being such a big part of my life for all these years. I can't wait to get back to being 100%, and to see you all again!"
Earlier this year, the singer canceled several of her shows after suffering from "congestion and irritation of the vocal cords due to a lingering cold."
Phil McCarten/CBS
Earlier this week, Dion shared never-before-seen photos with fans to celebrate her 50th birthday.
The pics were part of a video montage and included childhood images of Dion, shots from the early days of her career and photos of her late husband, René Angélil, and their sons.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?
Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?
Do you want to go to the German edition?
Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?
Do you want to go to the French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?
We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Ja ! Yes! Oui! Yes! Yes! Yes! ¡Si! Yes!