Meghan King Edmonds Celebrates Baby Sprinkle Before Twins' Arrival

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Mar. 31, 2018 7:32 PM
It's baby shower, or rather, sprinkle time for Meghan King Edmonds.
The 33-year-old former Real Housewives of Orange County star is expecting twin boys with husband Jim Edmonds.
Meghan posted on her Instagram page on Saturday photos of herself with family and friends at her baby sprinkle, a trendy name for a baby shower celebrating the upcoming arrival of a child that isn't the parent's first. She and Jim also share a 1 and 1/2-year-old daughter, Aspen, while he has four more children.
"Best baby sprinkle for the twins," Meghan wrote on Instagram.
The pregnant former reality star showcased her baby bump in an off-the-shoulder blue striped dress.
The party featured blue balloons, small white and blue flower arrangements, blue macaroons with white cream filling, vanilla and chocolate frosted cupcakes adorned with blue flags and Champagne.
The bash took place at the SqWires Restaurant & Annex in Meghan's hometown of St. Louis, Missouri, where the family is building a house, where Jim used to play for the St. Louis Cardinals and where her stepchildren live full-time.
