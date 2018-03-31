Serena Williams and Baby Alexis Olympia Are Twinning Before Easter

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Mar. 31, 2018 6:23 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Serena Williams, Daughter, Baby, Alexis Olympia, Twinning

Instagram

Serena Williams and her daughter Alexis Olympia are twinning again!

The 36-year-old tennis star posted on her Instagram page on Sunday, the day before Easter, a video of her holding her and husband Alexis Ohanian's seven-month-old baby girl. Mom and daughter are dressed formally in matching colors—Grecian-inspired white and gold.

Serena wore a vintage cream Dolce & Gabbana dress and strappy gold sandals, while her little girl wore a white tulle dress with a gold sash and gold baby crib shoes.

"Olympia is wearing a beautiful tulle dress with gold and it's white and that's why I decided to wear white," Serena said. "Now check out her gold shoes! Olympia decided that she wanted to wear gold shoes so Mommy decided to wear gold shoes to match her and we decided we'd try to be twinsies."

Photos

Serena Williams' Baby Girl Alexis Olympia's Cutest Photos

Serena Williams, Daughter, Baby, Alexis Olympia, Twinning

Snapchat / Alexis Ohanian

Serena also pointed to her daughter's hair accessory, saying, "She loves her leopard-print bow."

Her husband later shared on Snapchat a video of the two at a gathering.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Serena Williams , Babies , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Celine Dion, 2017 Grammys

Céline Dion Thanks Fans for 50th Birthday Wishes After Canceling Shows Due to Illness

Meghan King Edmonds, Pregnant, Baby Sprinkle, Baby Shower

Meghan King Edmonds Celebrates Baby Sprinkle Before Twins' Arrival

Taylor Swift, Hayley Kiyoko

Taylor Swift Responds to Hayley Kiyoko Comments and Backlash

Kym Johnson, Robert Herjavec, Baby Shower

Kym Johnson and Robert Herjavec Reveal Twins' Sexes at Baby Shower

Angelina Jolie Transforming Into Mother of the Year

Superhero Workouts: Wonder Woman, Lara Croft & More!

Is Jessica Simpson Really Jealous of Mandy Moore?

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.