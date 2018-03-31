Serena Williams and Baby Alexis Olympia Are Twinning Before Easter

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Mar. 31, 2018 6:23 PM
Serena Williams and her daughter Alexis Olympia are twinning again!
The 36-year-old tennis star posted on her Instagram page on Sunday, the day before Easter and when people many observe Holy Saturday, a video of her holding her and husband Alexis Ohanian's seven-month-old baby girl. Mom and daughter are dressed formally in matching colors—Grecian-inspired white and gold.
Serena wore a vintage cream Dolce & Gabbana dress and strappy gold sandals, while her little girl wore a white tulle dress with a gold sash and gold baby crib shoes.
"Olympia is wearing a beautiful tulle dress with gold and it's white and that's why I decided to wear white," Serena said. "Now check out her gold shoes! Olympia decided that she wanted to wear gold shoes so Mommy decided to wear gold shoes to match her and we decided we'd try to be twinsies."
Snapchat / Alexis Ohanian
Serena also pointed to her daughter's hair accessory, saying, "She loves her leopard-print bow."
Her husband later shared on Snapchat a video of the two at a gathering.
